WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.23 million and $8.42 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02321165 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

