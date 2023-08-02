WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

NYSE WPP opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 335,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

