W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of WTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on W&T Offshore from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

