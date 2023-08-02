Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. 888 reissued an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 104,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

