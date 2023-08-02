Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 532,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122,161 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $70,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.94. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

