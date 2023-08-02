Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Yum China Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Yum China

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

