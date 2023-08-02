Zacks Research Comments on Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Hilltop in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE HTH opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.