Zacks Research Weighs in on John Bean Technologies Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.37. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JBT opened at $120.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.