Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

ZBH stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 99,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

