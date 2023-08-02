Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. 2,263,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

