Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.47-$7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39-$7.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.63. 2,264,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $132.63. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 124,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $2,972,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

