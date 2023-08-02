Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Increased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,889 shares of company stock worth $5,712,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $119.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.