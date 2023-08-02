ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,590,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

