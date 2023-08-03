100,000 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Purchased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Equity Commonwealth makes up 2.5% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.8% during the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 108,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,868,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 370,859 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 162,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 71,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

EQC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 319,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

