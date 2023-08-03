12,566 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 147,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,876. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

