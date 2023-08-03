1,417 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,743 shares of company stock worth $227,061,147 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $216.63. 1,170,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,068. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

