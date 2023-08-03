1,698 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,046. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.