2,386 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $188.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.10 and a 200-day moving average of $169.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $190.52.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

