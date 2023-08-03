25,716 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Acquired by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of N-able by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 206,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,511,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after buying an additional 55,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 149,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

N-able Price Performance

NABL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 27,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,628. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

