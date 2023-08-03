26,748 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 1,067,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,639 shares of company stock worth $588,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.