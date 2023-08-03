3,000 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE HEI traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $173.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.22.

Read Our Latest Report on HEICO

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.