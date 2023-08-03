30,765 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 144,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,056. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

