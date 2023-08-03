31,600 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,381,509 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 784,725 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 1,803,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,339. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

