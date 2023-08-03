3,273 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Acquired by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Belden accounts for 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $39,091,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,822,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,070,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 156,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 139,574 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

