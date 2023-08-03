3,720 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $75.59. 2,091,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
