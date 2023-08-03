4,762 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $462,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $443.89. The stock had a trading volume of 473,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,757. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.55 and a 200-day moving average of $454.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

