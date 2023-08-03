545,997 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,135,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $52.51. 1,401,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

