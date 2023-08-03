7,791 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 665,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,772. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

