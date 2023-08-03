7,830 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,760,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

CL traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $76.53. 3,189,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,322. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

