89,001 Shares in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.05% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 76.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bowlero stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 186,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The business had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. TheStreet downgraded Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bowlero to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

