897 Shares in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,170,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 182.0% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2,184.9% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 150,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 92,551 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DBND opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

