Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 5,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

