ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $478.39 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,178.51 or 1.00044919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001454 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $154.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.