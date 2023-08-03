Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 202,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.