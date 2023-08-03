Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $316.83. 475,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,000. The company has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

