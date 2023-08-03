Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.34

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 15529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.
Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
