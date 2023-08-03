ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ADMA Biologics Price Performance
Shares of ADMA stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.79. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADMA Biologics
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.