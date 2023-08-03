ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.79. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

