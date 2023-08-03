Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.11 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5,464.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.