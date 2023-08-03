Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.11 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5,464.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

