AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AES traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 6,384,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,412. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. AES has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

