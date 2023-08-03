AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AES traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 6,384,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,412. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. AES has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

