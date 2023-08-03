Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.95. 1,253,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

