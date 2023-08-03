Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %

MS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $89.24. 3,242,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

