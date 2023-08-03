Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 27,196 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

