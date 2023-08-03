Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 6,240,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,188. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.55% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

