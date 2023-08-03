Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises about 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $162.71. The company had a trading volume of 684,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

