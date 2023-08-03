Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $592,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

