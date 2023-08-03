Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,362,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.