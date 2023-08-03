Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 533.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.89. The stock had a trading volume of 278,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,432. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.