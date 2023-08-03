Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 510,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,628. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

