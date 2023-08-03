Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

