Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $126.09. 505,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.45.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

